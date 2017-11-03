There’s nothing more magical than Christmas in New York

The holidays are the best time of the year to be in New York City. People come from all over the world to spend time with their family and friends in NYC.

New York is certainly a top destination to visit at Christmas time, despite the cold weather.

In fact, the cold weather is all part of the experience. The Big Apple never lets you down when it comes to a city break.

Many people instantly believe that the only airport to fly to is John. F. Kennedy. Rockefeller Center is a meeting point for tourists and locals as they congregate taking pictures, ice skating and having a good time around the famous Christmas tree.

Check out this close up view of the holiday display on the side of the Saks Fifth Avenue building. New York City is definitely a great place to spend the joyous Holiday season.