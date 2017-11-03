Fri November 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

Nawaz says Zardari criticizing him to please someone

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said former president Asif Ali Zardari was trying to appease someone  by speaking against him.

Speaking to media infromaly before appearing in the accountability court, Sharif said the current situation suggests that he is being punished for putting an end to load shedding and terrorism.

“Everybody can see what is happening, whatever I have done and the efforts I made are also before everyone”

He said he was unable to understand why was he appearing before courts.”Is it a corruption case? Did I receive kickbacks and made money in contracts?” he asked.

 He said he corrected the economy and the country witnessed record development while the stock market boom was historic during his stint as prime minister.

