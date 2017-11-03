Fri November 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

One killed, two hurt in Morocco tourist town shooting

One killed, two hurt in Morocco tourist town shooting

WASHINGTON: One man was shot dead and two others were hurt in a tourist area of Marrakesh, authorities in Morocco said, adding that it appeared to be a local settling of scores.

Two attackers wearing balaclavas shot the victim at a cafe in the town, a popular destination for foreign visitors. The man, who was hit in the head, died instantly.

The two assailants also injured two other people in a hail of bullets before they fled on a motorbike, local authorities said.
Initial investigations indicate that the dead man was specifically targeted, authorities said.

Morocco´s head of government said on Twitter that two people had already been arrested.


The cafe where the shooting happened is located in a very busy tourist section of the town, close to several popular hotels.


The incident prompted widespread concern on social media, with rumours of a terrorist attack circulating on the Moroccan internet.

Shooting deaths are extremely rare in Morocco, where there are very few guns in circulation.

The kingdom has previously been the victim of terrorist attacks, with 45 people killed in 2003 in Casablanca, and 17 killed in Marrakesh in 2011.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US sends supersonic bombers over South Korea

US sends supersonic bombers over South Korea
´Fake News,´ ´Crooked Hillary´ and ´Rocket Man´: Trump´s long list of foes

´Fake News,´ ´Crooked Hillary´ and ´Rocket Man´: Trump´s long list of foes
Trump calls for death penalty for NY attacker

Trump calls for death penalty for NY attacker
Myanmar Rohingya must return as citizens: UN refugee chief

Myanmar Rohingya must return as citizens: UN refugee chief
Load More load more