Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Heroin addict changes her life around after picture went viral

INDIANAPOLIS: After her shocking picture went viral, heroin addict Erika Hurt decided to change the course of things around.

The picture that caught up the internet in a whirlwind showcased Erika in the driver's seat, unconscious and overdosed with her infant in the back.

Following this incident, Erika was revived by paramedics and sent to rehab for further treatment. Devastated by heart on seeing herself on TV, Erika thought of turning her unfortunate life completely. 

However, after one year of receiving proper medical treatment, Erika uses her photo as an inspiration to keep going and not losing hope.

Erika is still receiving her necessary rehab sessions and self-help meetings in order to recover fully from her addiction. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Tillerson to visit crisis-hit Myanmar

Tillerson to visit crisis-hit Myanmar
Take a look inside Japan's first-ever digital farm

Take a look inside Japan's first-ever digital farm
Russia develops bomb-proof combat suit, tests it successfully

Russia develops bomb-proof combat suit, tests it successfully
Daesh executed 741 civilians during Mosul battle: UN

Daesh executed 741 civilians during Mosul battle: UN
Load More load more