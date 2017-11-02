Heroin addict changes her life around after picture went viral

INDIANAPOLIS: After her shocking picture went viral, heroin addict Erika Hurt decided to change the course of things around.

The picture that caught up the internet in a whirlwind showcased Erika in the driver's seat, unconscious and overdosed with her infant in the back.

Following this incident, Erika was revived by paramedics and sent to rehab for further treatment. Devastated by heart on seeing herself on TV, Erika thought of turning her unfortunate life completely.

However, after one year of receiving proper medical treatment, Erika uses her photo as an inspiration to keep going and not losing hope.

Erika is still receiving her necessary rehab sessions and self-help meetings in order to recover fully from her addiction.