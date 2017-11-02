Imran vows to punish looters after coming into power

UCH SHARIF: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday vowed to catch big thieves and put them behind bars after coming into power.

Speaking at a rally here, Khan said that corruption destroys a nation. Our jails are filled with poor and those committed minor crimes.

Pakistani’s living in Dubai had invested Rs800 billions there over the last four years. People would have found jobs here had they spent this amount in the country

Government has no money to educate children but thieves had purchased palaces in Dubai and London by money laundering.

Speaking about the former prime minister, the PTI chief said that Nawaz Sharif had lied to the courts and submitted fake documents. The ex-PM also failed to provide a single document to poof his innocence before JIT, Khan maintained.

The person who laundered Rs300 billion is now asking why he was expelled?

He asked Prime Minister Abbasi that why he had been giving protocol to an accused?