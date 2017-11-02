Thu November 02, 2017
World

AFP
November 2, 2017

Tillerson to visit crisis-hit Myanmar

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will go to Myanmar next week, the State Department said, becoming the most senior US official to visit since the start of the Rohingya crisis.

Tillerson´s spokeswoman said he would visit Naypyidaw on November 15 for talks on "humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State and US support for Burma´s democratic transition."

