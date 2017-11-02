Tillerson to visit crisis-hit Myanmar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will go to Myanmar next week, the State Department said, becoming the most senior US official to visit since the start of the Rohingya crisis.
Tillerson´s spokeswoman said he would visit Naypyidaw on November 15 for talks on "humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State and US support for Burma´s democratic transition."
