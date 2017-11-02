Take a look inside Japan's first-ever digital farm

TOKYO: Japan's first digital farm opened its doors to people across the country.

Aimed at boosting everyone's interests in gardening, the digital farm is part of an art installation full of attractive lights and sounds.

Created by Tokyo-based creative lab called Party, the farm includes seven different vegetables equipped with modern touch-detection system.

This was actually designed to revert people back to small-pot urban farming that was once an immensely popular practice of the people in Tokyo.