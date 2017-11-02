Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Firangi's new song is out now

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, India's most popular comedian who made audiences go crazy over his comic skills, has now given an entry in films too.

Makers of Kapil Sharma's upcoming Bollywood film 'Firangi' released its new song video recently. The song named 'Sajna Sohne Jiha' features Jyoti Nooran on vocals, while its music has been arranged by Jitendra Shah.

Set in the 1920s, the film features Kapil Sharma in the role of a soldier. Fairly excited for the release of his new film, Kapil has left all other engagements for its promotion.

Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the film stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Inaam ul Haq and Aanjjan Srivastav alongside Kapil.

The film will be presented to showcase in cinemas on November 24.