Show of solidarity: After women now Dubai boys donate hair for cancer patients

DUBAI: Ten male students and their teacher donated their hair to help make wigs for cancer patients here.

All the students and the teacher from Gems Modern Academy had grown their hair for one year before making the donation.

Earlier, in October last 15 women had donated their hair to help make wigs for the patients suffering from cancer in Abu Dhabi.

Members of the Mortho Mariyam Samajam, the women's wing of the St George Jacobite Syrian Simhasana Cathedral Al Ain, organised the initiative under the title of 'Hair for Hope' campaign.

In the annual event, blood donation camp and health awareness class was also held.

Mercy Varghese, a member of Mortho Mariyam Samajam, had first conceived the idea of 'Hair for Hope' campaign to support the cancer patients.

Groups’s general secretary Joyce John told Khaleej Times: “We decided to donate 17 inches of hair to the patients.”

She said that there was an enthusiastic response from church members.

Trustee Sheela Jacob said: "It is a sad and disheartening sight to see cancer patients losing hair. It is a nightmarish experience for them and we wanted to do our bit. With this initiative, we are observing both the breast cancer awareness month and the 'Year of Giving' drive," Sheela added.

Standing out among the donors was Surumi Surum, a Muslim participant from Abu Dhabi, who is the only person to completely shave her hair.

Surumi said: "I am a normal housewife but felt there's much I can contribute to the society. I came to know about this initiative and got support from my family. This is all I can do so I donated all my hair," She added.