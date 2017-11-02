Thu November 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

Bilawal lashes out at federal govt for holding back Sindh Zakat funds

Bilawal lashes out at federal govt for holding back Sindh Zakat funds

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lashed out at PML-N-led federal government for holding back Rs 2 to 3 billion Sindh Zakat Council fund since last three months without any known reasons.

“This ugly act is tantamount to deprive province’s 90,000 Zakat beneficiaries who are innocently looking for what is due from the society collected and stashed into Federal government accounts,” PPP Chairman stated during a meeting with Sindh Zakat Council Chairman Justice (retired) Zahid Qurban Alvi and Chairman Karachi Khalit Lateef at Bilawal House on Thursday.

Sindh Zakat Council delegations apprised about process of reformation of the Council and appreciated the work being carried out by it.

Bilawal suggested that Sindh Zakat Council should encourage mass weddings and sponsor the same. Sindh government can match the SZC contributions for each couple, he added.

He also stressed that number of Zakat beneficiaries and the support amount may also be gradually increased.

