Defence minister visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan visited the Air Headquarters here on Thursday.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

He laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the Martyrs’ of PAF.

The defence minister attended a briefing at the Air Headquarters during which he was informed about the organization, role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.

Later, the defence minister met with the Air Chief at his office.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed.

Dastgir lauded the unmatched professionalism and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

He commended the pivotal role of Pakistan Air Force in the ongoing operation against terrorism, and reiterated government’s resolve to modernize Pakistan Air Force to ensure an impregnable defence of the country.