Army top brass discusses internal security, progress of ongoing counter terrorism ops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday chaired 205th Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the forum took review of geo-strategic security environment with special focus on recent interactions with Afghanistan and US authorities.

Internal security situation, progress of ongoing counter terrorism operations and its projection to achieve enduring peace and stability was also discussed.

The forum concluded that security apparatus shall continue to perform its role in line with national interest.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said that while operational gains are being consolidated through support to government for development prong in socio-economic domain, there will be enhanced focus on similar socio-economic development effort in Balochistan.

The forum also deliberated upon various internal functions and professional aspects including special welfare measures for families of Shuhada.