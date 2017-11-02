Thu November 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

India hands over 13 prisoners including two sisters to Pakistan

LAHORE: Indian on Thursday repatriated 13 Pakistani prisoners including two sisters to Pakistan via Wagah Attari border.

The prisoners include four civilians and nine fishermen.

The two women Mumtaz and Fatima were apprehended on charges of drug trafficking after travelling to India via the Samjhauta Express in 2006. Fatima’s 10-year-old daughter Hina was born in captivity as Fatima was pregnant at the time of her arrest.

Indian police handed the prisoners over to the Pakistan Rangers at Wagah border.

These prisoners were lodged in various Indian jails and transit camps.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi worked closely with the Indian Authorities for the release and repatriation of these prisoners.

Last month 68 Indian fishermen were released from Karachi’s Malir jail.

Pakistan freed dozens of Indian fishermen in the beginning of the year as well while India reciprocated the move releasing 39 Pakistani prisoners in March.

