Thu November 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

Bilawal calls for special initiatives to end impunity for crimes against journalists

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed that crimes against journalist community shouldn’t go unpunished worldwide, including Pakistan and called for special initiatives to “End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists,”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party always works for creating an environment where working and professional journalists feel a complete sense of security.

“PPP leadership has been the target of a multi-million dollars and worst media trial in the history by opponents. But we always stood by freedom of media because of the foresightedness of our democratic founders,” he added.

He said that PPP has always condemned every act of intimidation, torture, victimization and murders of journalists all over the world and in Pakistan.

On the eve of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that his party would remain in struggle for full protection to the journalists and punishment to the perpetrators of crimes against the journalists.

 

