Britain's Prince Harry opens up about Diana at Obama summit

Britain's Prince Harry made a guest appearance at a summit hosted by Former U.S. President Barack Obama.

He addressed 500 young leaders from 60 nations and 27 U.S. states at the first Obama Foundation gathering, speaking at one point about his mother, Princess Diana, and the impact she had on his life.

The conference was held on the South Side of Chicago, where the Obama Foundation plans to build a presidential center near the neighborhoods that gave rise to Obama's own community organizing and propelled him to two terms in the White House.

Earlier Tuesday, Michelle Obama and Prince Harry surprised students at a high school near the planned presidential center.