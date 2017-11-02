Imran lambasts PM Abbasi for providing “official protocol” to Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday lambasted the government for what he said providing official protocol to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at tax payers expense as the ruling party leader returned to Pakistan to face corruption charges.

In a series of tweets, the former cricket hero took an exception to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, saying how can he sanction Nawaz Sharif’s stay at Punjab House at tax payers expense “for a man charged with corruption on multiple counts”.

“PM Abbasi showing complicity in helping NS (Nawaz Sharif) save his ill-gotten, money laundered Rs 300 bn stashed abroad as he faces accountability court,” he said as TV channels reported that the former prime minister moved to the Punjab House where he would chair a PMLN meeting.

Absolutely shameful how a discredited PM, facing a host of financial corruption charges, is given official protocol at tax payer expense — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 2, 2017

"Shocking how PMLN government by providing official protocol to NS is glamourising criminal financial corruption by the Sharifs,” Khan tweeted.

How can PM Abbasi sanction this protocol/Punjab House stay at tax payer expense for a man charged with corruption on multiple counts. https://t.co/EvVBHRoeoz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 2, 2017

Nawaz Sharif is expected to appear before the accountability court on Friday which indicted him in his absence in corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.