Thu November 02, 2017
World

AFP
November 2, 2017

Trump says New York attack suspect should be put to death

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called Wednesday for the man suspected of killing eight people in a New York City truck rampage to be put to death.

"NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!" Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the Islamic State militant group.

