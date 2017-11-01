Wed November 01, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

What is good to see would definitely be good to eat

The culinary creations of French pastry chef Cedric Grolet are as exclusive to the eyes as they are to the taste buds.

Having a reputation for creating pastries around fruits and flowers, he went out of way to try on a new muse and came up with the Rubik’s cube.

For Cedric its not just a pastry but a form of art and with this in mind, he creates some of the yummiest and eye-catching pastries in the world.  

The Rubik’s cube is an assortment of 27 individual pastries.

His baking goes beyond traditional colors, taste and design and one can always expect to see something unique in Cedric’s Le Dali restaurant, inside the luxurious Le Meurice hotel in Paris. 

