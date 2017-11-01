Duchess of Cambridge impresses people with her tennis skills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton visited the National Tennis Centre here in her sporty attire and joined children playing tennis.
Kate, who is pregnant with her third child amazed people with her expertise.
She was warmly received at the centre and presented a bouquet by kids.
The Duchess is a tennis lover and will be a part of the on court sessions of the game including Tennis for Kids event.
This is her first solo appearance ever since the Kensington Palace confirmed the news of her pregnancy.
