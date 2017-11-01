Meet Sururi – man who runs mobile horse library in Indonesia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SERANG: A man in Indonesia has set out to alleviate the issue of illiteracy in the country using just a horse and a library that he’s set up from donations.
Ridwan Sururi runs a mobile horse library.
Travelling along the streets of his village, Sururi is a source of joy for many hopeful children that are out of schools.
These children due to poverty are deprived of a basic and universal human right – the right to education.
“When I see kids chasing my horse, I feel so proud. I feel like I am being needed by the children. That is the biggest satisfaction,” shared Sururi.
Catering to all book-lovers in his vicinity and the nearby areas, Sururi ensures that women and children have access to books.
