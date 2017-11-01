Meet Sururi – man who runs mobile horse library in Indonesia

SERANG: A man in Indonesia has set out to alleviate the issue of illiteracy in the country using just a horse and a library that he’s set up from donations.

Ridwan Sururi runs a mobile horse library.

Travelling along the streets of his village, Sururi is a source of joy for many hopeful children that are out of schools.

These children due to poverty are deprived of a basic and universal human right – the right to education.

“When I see kids chasing my horse, I feel so proud. I feel like I am being needed by the children. That is the biggest satisfaction,” shared Sururi.

Catering to all book-lovers in his vicinity and the nearby areas, Sururi ensures that women and children have access to books.