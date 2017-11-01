Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Meet Sururi – man who runs mobile horse library in Indonesia

SERANG: A man in Indonesia has set out to alleviate the issue of illiteracy in the country using just a horse and a library that he’s set up from donations.

Ridwan Sururi runs a mobile horse library.

Travelling along the streets of his village, Sururi is a source of joy for many hopeful children that are out of schools.

These children due to poverty are deprived of a basic and universal human right – the right to education.

“When I see kids chasing my horse, I feel so proud. I feel like I am being needed by the children. That is the biggest satisfaction,” shared Sururi.

Catering to all book-lovers in his vicinity and the nearby areas, Sururi ensures that women and children have access to books.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

What is good to see would definitely be good to eat

What is good to see would definitely be good to eat
Duchess of Cambridge impresses people with her tennis skills

Duchess of Cambridge impresses people with her tennis skills
World record set for largest gathering of people dressed as Waldo

World record set for largest gathering of people dressed as Waldo
Chocolate lovers' enthusiasm in Chicago's interesting race 

Chocolate lovers' enthusiasm in Chicago's interesting race 
Load More load more