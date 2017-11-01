Security forces arrest 16 suspects in search operations across Punjab: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday arrested 16 suspects in separate operations conducted in various cities of Punjab.

According to military’s media wing statement, the joint operations had been carried by the Punjab Rangers, police and secret agencies in Islamabad, Lahore, Attock and DG Khan, in which 16 suspects, including terrorists, their facilitators and smugglers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the security forces also launched an operation in North Waziristan and seized weapons and explosives.