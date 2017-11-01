Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Security forces arrest 16 suspects in search operations across Punjab: ISPR

Security forces arrest 16 suspects in search operations across Punjab: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday arrested 16 suspects in separate operations conducted in various cities of Punjab.

According to military’s media wing statement, the joint operations had been carried by the Punjab Rangers, police and secret agencies in Islamabad, Lahore, Attock and DG Khan, in which 16 suspects, including terrorists, their facilitators and smugglers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the security forces also launched an operation in North Waziristan and seized weapons and explosives.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Clampdown on Free Speech has deadly Consequences in Pakistan

Clampdown on Free Speech has deadly Consequences in Pakistan
EXCLUSIVE: Will face courts and accountability no matter how biased: Nawaz Sharif

EXCLUSIVE: Will face courts and accountability no matter how biased: Nawaz Sharif
USAID engages communities in Balochistan to promote girls’ education

USAID engages communities in Balochistan to promote girls’ education
Noorani thanks DG ISPR for extending best wishes, support

Noorani thanks DG ISPR for extending best wishes, support
Load More load more