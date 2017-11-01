Wed November 01, 2017
November 1, 2017

Turkish-based travel enthusiast on a mission to hitchhike around the world

ANKARA: Embarking on an incredible journey of hitchhiking around the world, 27-year-old Turkish man Yigit Kurt has travelled to 37 countries and 170 cities across the globe.

Documenting this expedition all along, Kurt convinced his father to accompany him after he did not quite approve of his son’s hobby. Nevertheless, he tagged along.

Not being able to contain his excitement of hitchhiking for the first time in his life, Kurt’s father said, “I don’t know. I have mixed feelings.”

Known as Turkey’s ‘Globalman’, Kurt has slept on the streets of India as well as camped on an island of Maldives.

“Sometimes I camped on the rooftops of houses. I slept on streets and bus stops as well,” shared a jubilant Kurt.

He even met Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who visited Turkey few weeks ago, when he was traveling in India.

Kurt shares all of his travels and adventures in his blog Evrensel Adam (Universal Man).

Kurt aspires to see the entire world before bringing his adventure to an end.

