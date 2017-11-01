Adele beats Daniel Radcliffe to become Britain’s richest celebrity under 30

LONDON: The singer that shot to fame with her single ‘Hello’ and garnering a fan following that only a few in the industry have, Adele has been named UK’s richest celebrity under the age of 30.

Leaving behind some of the most famous stars, the 29-year-old singing sensation has produced songs that have changed the entire music landscape of the overall music fraternity.

Boasting a whopping fortune of £132 million, the icon surpassed Daniel Radcliffe and Ed Sheeran securing the second and third place, their earnings standing at £54 million and £52 million respectively.

The rankings were published by Heat magazine, featuring Adele topping the charts for the second time in a row.

"Adele has been unstoppable this year with her album release and stadium tour," said Suzy Cox, editor of Heat magazine.

"So it comes as no shock that she has come out on top."