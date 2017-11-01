Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Adele beats Daniel Radcliffe to become Britain’s richest celebrity under 30

LONDON: The singer that shot to fame with her single ‘Hello’ and garnering a fan following that only a few in the industry have, Adele has been named UK’s richest celebrity under the age of 30.

Leaving behind some of the most famous stars, the 29-year-old singing sensation has produced songs that have changed the entire music landscape of the overall music fraternity.

Boasting a whopping fortune of £132 million, the icon surpassed Daniel Radcliffe and Ed Sheeran securing the second and third place, their earnings standing at £54 million and £52 million respectively.

The rankings were published by Heat magazine, featuring Adele topping the charts for the second time in a row.

"Adele has been unstoppable this year with her album release and stadium tour," said Suzy Cox, editor of Heat magazine.

"So it comes as no shock that she has come out on top."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Selena Gomez all set to be crowned Billboard 2017 Woman of the Year

Selena Gomez all set to be crowned Billboard 2017 Woman of the Year
Primal Rage: Unleashing the terror of Bigfoot [Video]

Primal Rage: Unleashing the terror of Bigfoot [Video]
Models in Paris walk the ramp in dresses made of chocolate

Models in Paris walk the ramp in dresses made of chocolate
Mahira Khan grooving to the beats of Kaala Chashma

Mahira Khan grooving to the beats of Kaala Chashma
Load More load more