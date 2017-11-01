Selena Gomez all set to be crowned Billboard 2017 Woman of the Year

LOS ANGELES: American singing sensation Selena Gomez’s career is sky-rocketing every passing day and there is no stopping for her, as she has been honored with the title of Billboard’s 2017 Woman of the Year.

Gomez, who has several critically-acclaimed awards to her name, will be awarded at the star-studded annual Women in Music dinner and awards gala on Nov. 30.

Following in the footsteps of A-list celebrities who had been crowned Woman of the Year previously, this news came just a day after Gomez split with 10-months-old beau The Weekend.

“Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice,” said John Amato, President of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group.

Starting her glorious television career with Disney’s show Barney and Friends as a child star, Selena has been a singer, actor, philanthropist and producer ever since.

She recently produced viral Netflix series named ‘13 reasons why’ which immediately garnered huge amount of views just after its release.