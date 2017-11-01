Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cargo train begins new China to Europe route

A freight train carrying 41 containers used a new China- Europe train route for the first time last week . The containers of sportswear will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland and Germany before arriving in Dourges, France. 

According to reports, the journey, which began in Chinese city of Wuhan, is set to reduce original shipping time by 20 days. 

The train will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland and Germany before arriving in France . The cargo will then be transferred to other European countries.

Launched in 2012,  Wuhan- Europe freight routes links Wuhan with more than 60 cities in Europe and Asia.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Video: Pilot aborts landing in Europe storm

Video: Pilot aborts landing in Europe storm
Trump to get special ‘State visit-plus’ experience in China

Trump to get special ‘State visit-plus’ experience in China
Eight killed in New York’s first ‘terror attack’ since 9/11

Eight killed in New York’s first ‘terror attack’ since 9/11
N. Korea slams ´incurably mentally deranged´ Trump

N. Korea slams ´incurably mentally deranged´ Trump
Load More load more