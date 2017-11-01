Cargo train begins new China to Europe route

A freight train carrying 41 containers used a new China- Europe train route for the first time last week . The containers of sportswear will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland and Germany before arriving in Dourges, France.

According to reports, the journey, which began in Chinese city of Wuhan, is set to reduce original shipping time by 20 days.

Launched in 2012, Wuhan- Europe freight routes links Wuhan with more than 60 cities in Europe and Asia.