Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Video: Pilot aborts landing in Europe storm

Footage of a passenger plane attempting to land in stormy weather in Austria recently went viral. 

The aircraft could be seen jolting around in the air and bumping the ground before taking off immediately after

According to euronews.com the aircraft was to land at Salzburg airport but the pilot aborted the landing and flew it to a Frankfurt airport. 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Cargo train begins new China to Europe route

Cargo train begins new China to Europe route
Trump to get special ‘State visit-plus’ experience in China

Trump to get special ‘State visit-plus’ experience in China
Eight killed in New York’s first ‘terror attack’ since 9/11

Eight killed in New York’s first ‘terror attack’ since 9/11
N. Korea slams ´incurably mentally deranged´ Trump

N. Korea slams ´incurably mentally deranged´ Trump
Load More load more