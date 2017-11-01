Video: Pilot aborts landing in Europe storm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Footage of a passenger plane attempting to land in stormy weather in Austria recently went viral.
The aircraft could be seen jolting around in the air and bumping the ground before taking off immediately after
According to euronews.com the aircraft was to land at Salzburg airport but the pilot aborted the landing and flew it to a Frankfurt airport.
