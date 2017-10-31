Govt increases petrol, diesel prices for November

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday raised prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.49 and Rs 5.19 per litre respectively with immediate effect for the month of November, while prices of other petroleum products have also been increased, passing a partial impact of a hike in international oil prices on to consumers.

According to an official statement, the new price of petrol has been set at Rs 75.99 after an increase of Rs 2.49 per litre. The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs 84.59, kerosene raised to Rs 53 per litre, and light-diesel oil (LDO) at Rs 49 after an increase of Rs 3 per litre for the month of November.

The decision, the statement claimed, was made by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after a consultation with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulation Authority (Ogra) had forwarded a summary to the federal government, seeking an increase in the prices of POL products.

The OGRA had recommended the government to increase the petroleum prices form Rs 2.5 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 5.19.