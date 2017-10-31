Tue October 31, 2017
November 1, 2017

Six killed in Manhattan after armed truck driver mows down pedestrians

NEW YORK: At least six people were killed and several others were injured in a latest incident of firing at downtown Manhattan on Tuesday, US media reported after police confirmed that they were responding to reports of shots fired.

US Police claimed to have arrested one person in connection with the incident that triggered panic in Lower Manhattan. The incident happened in the area of Chambers and West Streets in the upmarket TriBeCa neighborhood.

US media said a gunman opened fire from a vehicle not far from Stuyvesant High School. Witnesses said they saw a car crash, one person exit one of the cars carrying two guns, before they heard shots.

While, US president Donald trump has been informed of the sad incident that occurred in New York, which is often on high security alert, is America´s financial and entertainment capital, with a population of 8.5 million.

It is a developing story would accordingly be updated.

