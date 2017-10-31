Tue October 31, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Mahira Khan grooving to the beats of Kaala Chashma

KARACHI: Award-winning face of Pakistan films, Mahira Khan who has made her debut in Bollywood alongside Shahrukh Khan and who is also a brand ambassador of L’Oreal Paris and has various small and silver screen accolades to her credit, is seen in another viral video on social media.

In the video, the Pakistani sweetheart is seen singing and performing to famous Bollywood song of Kaala Chashma while wearing a black pair of glasses.

The video quickly received thousands of views online.

Mahira Khan is these days busy in the promotional campaign of her upcoming Pakistani movie Verna which is slated to release on November 19.

