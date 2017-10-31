"The man who invented Christmas" biopic sets out first trailer

LOS ANGELES: A tribute under direction of Bharat Nalluri, the biographical comedy film "The man who invented Christmas" has released its first trailer.

The biopic depicts the life course of a novelist Charles Dickens, steering back to the 1843 horizon when the author after three consecutive failure launches comes forth with a mesmerizing story, despite the barriers that the publishers at a time had refused to publish his work.

Dickens pace up with belief to never give up and brings his bestselling book "A Christmas Carol", basing on astounding scenarios. His life turns around with experiences and the world begins to see him from a different perspective.

This coproduction of Robert Michelson and Andrew Karpen has taken story from book of a renowned author. The movie stars prominent Hollywood actors Den Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce, Simon Callow, Bill Paterson, Eddie Jackson and Miriam Margolyes including many other actors who played significant roles.

The film will kickoff release in cinemas on November 22.