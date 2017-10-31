Tue October 31, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Crashed lorry sends clouds of flour in the air

SARATOV, Russia: A lorry carrying tonnes of flour crashed into a close by apartment building spreading massive clouds of flour in the vicinity.

This incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday with lorry coming out of nowhere and running into a neighboring building causing carnage and blanketing the vicinity with white powder.

A passenger is seen sprinting away at the sight of this collision just in time to be completely covered in white powder.

The lorry driver escaped the scene with minor injuries while no one else got injured.

This incident occurred in 2015 but only recently appeared online and received online views.

