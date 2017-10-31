Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Filipino model Asia Jackson launches #MagandangMorenx campaign to fight discrimination

Asia Jackson started a hashtag #MagandangMorenx on twitter, which means ‘beautiful brown person’ in tagalong language with a goal to embrace the dark-skinned Filipinos of all gender.

Jackson, who has a Filipino mother and an African-American father, is a model/actress ‘proud of her unique heritage’.

Recently, the Los Angeles native made headlines for her uplifting hashtag, #MagandangMorenx.

The main goal of her social media campaign is to highlight and to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin tone. Being half Filipina and half black she faced repercussion because of her skin color.

During an interview, Jackson stated, “The reason why I wanted to start this hashtag is so that I could inspire other people who look like me, other Filipinos who look like me, to also love their skin. Because it’s really, really difficult to do that when you have your mom telling you, ‘Oh, don’t go outside, you’ll get too dark.’ And you have all these billboards and things telling you that you need to whiten your skin.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Keanu Reeves- starrer Replicas’ new trailer is out now

Keanu Reeves- starrer Replicas’ new trailer is out now
Faryal Makhdoom dresses up for Halloween

Faryal Makhdoom dresses up for Halloween
Film Southasia 2017 all set to screen five documentaries from Pakistan

Film Southasia 2017 all set to screen five documentaries from Pakistan
Netflix suspends show ‘House of Cards’ after Spacey accused of sexual misconduct

Netflix suspends show ‘House of Cards’ after Spacey accused of sexual misconduct
Load More load more