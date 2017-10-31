Filipino model Asia Jackson launches #MagandangMorenx campaign to fight discrimination

Asia Jackson started a hashtag #MagandangMorenx on twitter, which means ‘beautiful brown person’ in tagalong language with a goal to embrace the dark-skinned Filipinos of all gender.

Jackson, who has a Filipino mother and an African-American father, is a model/actress ‘proud of her unique heritage’.

Recently, the Los Angeles native made headlines for her uplifting hashtag, #MagandangMorenx.

can you believe I used to be insecure & ashamed of this radiant, glorious skin tone CANT RELATE #MagandangMorenx pic.twitter.com/xIQPsbh1vZ — Asia Jackson (@aasian) May 5, 2017

The main goal of her social media campaign is to highlight and to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin tone. Being half Filipina and half black she faced repercussion because of her skin color.

During an interview, Jackson stated, “The reason why I wanted to start this hashtag is so that I could inspire other people who look like me, other Filipinos who look like me, to also love their skin. Because it’s really, really difficult to do that when you have your mom telling you, ‘Oh, don’t go outside, you’ll get too dark.’ And you have all these billboards and things telling you that you need to whiten your skin.”