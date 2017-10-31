PCB will consider to hold PSL final in Karachi, says Sethi

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi said that the board may discuss to hold the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season - 3.

He was talking to media here at the PCB headquarters on Tuesday.

Sethi said that discussions were being held pertaining to PSL season - three. It was also advised that two playoffs of PSL should be held in Lahore.

The PCB chairman also said that the schedule of the West Indies tour of Pakistan would be announced in three to four days.

Replying to a question that whether India will take part in under-19 tournament or not , Sethi said: “I don’t know if India will play in Pakistan or not. If India doesn’t, it can forfeit the match.”

However, the tournament will for sure be held in Pakistan, he added.

Meanwhile, Director of Cricket Operations Haroon Rasheed said that only Quaid-e-Azam Trophy should not be considered as domestic cricket.

Speaking about the necessity of hosting international matches and teams, he said that it would considerably reduce the financial burden from the cricket board.

He said that the country’s security situation has improved so we are trying that at least juniors teams come play in Pakistan.