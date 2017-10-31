The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels all set to return to WWE ring

WWE legends The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, are set to return for only a night at Barclays Center and Manhattan Center in New York City, which will be celebrated on January 22.

In January 2018, WWE will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their Monday Night RAW show, their flagship show which essentially helped the WWE become the company which it is today.

WWE announced on their website: "Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE will be at Barclays Center, while the event at Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Raw, will feature both WWE Superstars competing, plus special appearances by WWE Legends."

It will be Undertaker’s first appearance after his loss against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34 to which he left his hat and coat in the ring and was believed to have retired that year.

WWE’s flagship television show will ring in the quarter-century mark January 22 next year. It is pertinent to mention here that, Raw first aired January 11, 1993, from the Manhattan Center.

The 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW looks like it's going to be a good one, especially with the return of The Undertaker to television screens.