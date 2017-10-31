Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Blast rocks Kabul´s diplomatic zone, multiple casualties

Blast rocks Kabul´s diplomatic zone, multiple casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan: A suicide attacker riding a motorcycle blew himself up inside Kabul´s heavily fortified diplomatic zone on Tuesday killing at least three people and wounding 15, officials said.

It was the first attack targeting the Afghan capital´s so-called "Green Zone" since a massive truck bomb ripped through the area on May 31, killing or wounding hundreds.

"Our initial information shows the suicide attacker was on a motorcycle. He made it through the first checkpoint but was stopped at the second checkpoint and detonated," defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told AFP.

"We don´t know the target but it happened a few meters from the defence ministry´s foreign relations office. No casualties to our personnel."

A health ministry official confirmed the casualty toll.

AFP reporters heard a loud explosion around 4pm just as workers would have been leaving their offices, followed by the sirens of emergency services.

Witnesses told AFP they saw multiple casualties being carried from the scene of the blast and driven away in ambulances.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Storm kills at least six in Europe, freighter runs aground

Storm kills at least six in Europe, freighter runs aground
Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site

Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site
Clown show in Bangladesh brings laughter to traumatized Rohingya children

Clown show in Bangladesh brings laughter to traumatized Rohingya children
Dubai named best tourist destination in region

Dubai named best tourist destination in region
Load More load more