Pakistan to supply cricket balls for Blind Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would supply 400 cricket balls for the World Cup Cricket of the Blind scheduled to be held in Pakistan and UAE in January 2018.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said besides the World Cup all blind cricket playing nations are using Pakistan manufactured blind cricket balls.

“Recently Australia and England had requested us for 1,000 cricket balls, each.We had sent 500 cricket balls to both the countries and as many are yet to be supplied,” he said.

Sultan further said that the schedule of the World Cup will be announced on November 15.

“If Asian teams make it to the final of the World Cup than the final would be held in Pakistan but if European teams qualifies for the top honor then it would be played in UAE,” he said.

He said the Nepalese team would be participating in the World Cup for the first time.

“The South African team will not participate in the World Cup Cricket while the other participating seven teams include Pakistan, West Indies, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Australia,” he said.

He said the national team for the World Cup will be announced on November 24.

“As many as 24 matches of the World Cup will be played in UAE while 7 matches will be played in Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan has won two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 while the other two are won by South Africa (1998) and India (2014).