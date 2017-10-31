Tue October 31, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site

Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site

Around 200 people have been killed  as a tunnel collapsed at a nuclear site in North Korea, according to reports

Media reports said 100 people were trapped by a first collapse, and another 100 by a second during an unsuccessful rescue operation.

Citing a South Korean news agency, The Independent reported that the accident at the underground test site happened on October 10.

The incident is said to have triggered  fears of a radiation leak.

