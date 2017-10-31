Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site

Around 200 people have been killed as a tunnel collapsed at a nuclear site in North Korea, according to reports

Media reports said 100 people were trapped by a first collapse, and another 100 by a second during an unsuccessful rescue operation.

Citing a South Korean news agency, The Independent reported that the accident at the underground test site happened on October 10.

The incident is said to have triggered fears of a radiation leak.