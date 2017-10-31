Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Around 200 people have been killed as a tunnel collapsed at a nuclear site in North Korea, according to reports
Media reports said 100 people were trapped by a first collapse, and another 100 by a second during an unsuccessful rescue operation.
Citing a South Korean news agency, The Independent reported that the accident at the underground test site happened on October 10.
The incident is said to have triggered fears of a radiation leak.
Around 200 people have been killed as a tunnel collapsed at a nuclear site in North Korea, according to reports
Media reports said 100 people were trapped by a first collapse, and another 100 by a second during an unsuccessful rescue operation.
Citing a South Korean news agency, The Independent reported that the accident at the underground test site happened on October 10.
The incident is said to have triggered fears of a radiation leak.
Comments