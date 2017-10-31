Clown show in Bangladesh brings laughter to traumatized Rohingya children

KATAPULONG: A clown show put together to bring joy to traumatized Rohingya children lit up lives amid massive rounds of laughter on Tuesday.

After thousands of Rohingya Muslims poured into the neighboring Bangladesh to seek refuge from the ongoing ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Myanmar, the situation for them has only worsened.

While some spend their days and nights without adult supervision in dilapidated refugee camps, others are too traumatized to even speak.

Amounting to 60% of the population that has sought refuge from Myanmar, these children are on the brink of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

But the clown show organized in one of the world’s largest refugee camps brought smiles on the faces of these distressed refugee children.

Being part of Bangladesh’s ages-old tradition of using drama as therapy, the show proved to be an immense lift to spirits.