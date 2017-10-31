Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Clown show in Bangladesh brings laughter to traumatized Rohingya children

KATAPULONG: A clown show put together to bring joy to traumatized Rohingya children lit up lives amid massive rounds of laughter on Tuesday.

After thousands of Rohingya Muslims poured into the neighboring Bangladesh to seek refuge from the ongoing ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Myanmar, the situation for them has only worsened.

While some spend their days and nights without adult supervision in dilapidated refugee camps, others are too traumatized to even speak.

Amounting to 60% of the population that has sought refuge from Myanmar, these children are on the brink of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

But the clown show organized in one of the world’s largest refugee camps brought smiles on the faces of these distressed refugee children.

Being part of Bangladesh’s ages-old tradition of using drama as therapy, the show proved to be an immense lift to spirits.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Storm kills at least six in Europe, freighter runs aground

Storm kills at least six in Europe, freighter runs aground
Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site

Around '200' killed as tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear site
Dubai named best tourist destination in region

Dubai named best tourist destination in region
Meet Deedra: First-ever Muslim candidate to run for US Senate

Meet Deedra: First-ever Muslim candidate to run for US Senate
Load More load more