Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Share

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy bags another Emmy

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy bags another Emmy
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dispels notion of misusing celebrity power

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dispels notion of misusing celebrity power

Two times Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy issued a public statement on Tuesday in order to clear the air after her tweets of harassment that created quite a stir on social media a few days earlier.

“Some of the words I used in anger have disappointed people and I agree that they were poorly chosen in a time of heated emotion,” said Sharmeen in the statement posted on her social media accounts.

She also went on to add that the phrase ‘wrong women in the wrong family’ does not in any way imply or indicate that she wanted to misuse her celebrity power.

Sharmeen explained that as a public figure she receives hundreds of Facebook friend requests on a daily basis. However, her sister’s experience was different and there’s much more to it than what meets the eye.

In Twitter post Sharmeen had stated that the doctor who tended to her sister tried to initiate contact via Facebook and that she is going to report this unethical act to concerned authorities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran says Nawaz intends to pressure military, NAB, judiciary under ‘London Game Plan’

Imran says Nawaz intends to pressure military, NAB, judiciary under ‘London Game Plan’
Wife ´kills´ husband, 12 others with poisoned lassi in Punjab

Wife ´kills´ husband, 12 others with poisoned lassi in Punjab
Men still killing women for ´honour´ in Pakistan, despite new law

Men still killing women for ´honour´ in Pakistan, despite new law
Vohra involved in MQM money-laundering case: Sarfaraz Merchant

Vohra involved in MQM money-laundering case: Sarfaraz Merchant
Load More load more