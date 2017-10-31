Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dispels notion of misusing celebrity power

Two times Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy issued a public statement on Tuesday in order to clear the air after her tweets of harassment that created quite a stir on social media a few days earlier.

“Some of the words I used in anger have disappointed people and I agree that they were poorly chosen in a time of heated emotion,” said Sharmeen in the statement posted on her social media accounts.

She also went on to add that the phrase ‘wrong women in the wrong family’ does not in any way imply or indicate that she wanted to misuse her celebrity power.

Sharmeen explained that as a public figure she receives hundreds of Facebook friend requests on a daily basis. However, her sister’s experience was different and there’s much more to it than what meets the eye.

In Twitter post Sharmeen had stated that the doctor who tended to her sister tried to initiate contact via Facebook and that she is going to report this unethical act to concerned authorities.