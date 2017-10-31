Tue October 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Monitoring report
October 31, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dubai named best tourist destination in region

Dubai named best tourist destination in region

DUBAI: Dubai has been named the best tourist destination in the region at the World Travel Awards for the Middle East.

Emirates Airline won the title of the region's leading airline at the awards, Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.

The red-carpet event, attended by 400 travel and tourism leaders, took place at the Armani Hotel Dubai over the weekend.

The awards had been awarded on the basis of votes of travel professionals, industry leaders and consumer travelers.

A standard vote carries a weighting of one, while verified travel professional votes carry a weighting of two.

Designed in the style of a royal Sheikh's residence, the Jumeirah Al Qasr at Madinat Jumeirah took top honors in the hotel category for its architectural tribute to Arabia, its dramatic tree-lined avenue, and luxurious accommodations.

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, had been named the leading tourist attraction.

Winners from the event will go forward to compete in the World Travel Awards Grand Final taking place in Vietnam December 10.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Meet Deedra: First-ever Muslim candidate to run for US Senate

Meet Deedra: First-ever Muslim candidate to run for US Senate
Danish inventor confesses dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Danish inventor confesses dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall
Air pollution killed 500,000 Indians in 2015

Air pollution killed 500,000 Indians in 2015
Saudi Arabia to extract uranium for 'self-sufficient' nuclear program

Saudi Arabia to extract uranium for 'self-sufficient' nuclear program
Load More load more