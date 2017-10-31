Dubai named best tourist destination in region

DUBAI: Dubai has been named the best tourist destination in the region at the World Travel Awards for the Middle East.

Emirates Airline won the title of the region's leading airline at the awards, Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.

The red-carpet event, attended by 400 travel and tourism leaders, took place at the Armani Hotel Dubai over the weekend.

The awards had been awarded on the basis of votes of travel professionals, industry leaders and consumer travelers.

A standard vote carries a weighting of one, while verified travel professional votes carry a weighting of two.

Designed in the style of a royal Sheikh's residence, the Jumeirah Al Qasr at Madinat Jumeirah took top honors in the hotel category for its architectural tribute to Arabia, its dramatic tree-lined avenue, and luxurious accommodations.

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, had been named the leading tourist attraction.

Winners from the event will go forward to compete in the World Travel Awards Grand Final taking place in Vietnam December 10.