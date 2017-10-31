Netflix suspends show ‘House of Cards’ after Spacey accused of sexual misconduct

The issuance of a public apology by Kevin Spacey against sexual harassment charge has brought about a chain of unfavorable events for the Oscar-winning actor.

Starring in the ever-popular drama series ‘House of Cards’ produced by the internet-entertainment service, Netflix is taking down the show after the upcoming season scheduled to release in mid-2018.

This came after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making ‘unwanted sexual advances on him.’

The Hollywood film fraternity went into social media frenzy after Rapp leveled accusations of sexual harassment against Spacey when he was 14-years-old in 1986.

The incident came in the aftermath of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment charges and more than 20 actors being accused on the basis of sexual misconduct.