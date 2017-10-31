Nine bodies found in Tokyo flat: reports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Japanese police have found nine bodies, including two with their heads severed and dumped in a cool box, in a flat in the Tokyo suburbs, media reported on Tuesday.
Police have arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who lives in the apartment in Zama, south of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.
A police spokesman could not immediately confirm the reports.
Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman and discovered a connection between her and Shiraishi.
According to Jiji Press, police found the two heads inside a cool box at the entrance of the apartment on Monday before making the grisly discovery of the other bodies inside on Tuesday.
TOKYO: Japanese police have found nine bodies, including two with their heads severed and dumped in a cool box, in a flat in the Tokyo suburbs, media reported on Tuesday.
Police have arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who lives in the apartment in Zama, south of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.
A police spokesman could not immediately confirm the reports.
Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman and discovered a connection between her and Shiraishi.
According to Jiji Press, police found the two heads inside a cool box at the entrance of the apartment on Monday before making the grisly discovery of the other bodies inside on Tuesday.
Comments