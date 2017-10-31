Nine bodies found in Tokyo flat: reports

TOKYO: Japanese police have found nine bodies, including two with their heads severed and dumped in a cool box, in a flat in the Tokyo suburbs, media reported on Tuesday.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who lives in the apartment in Zama, south of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.

A police spokesman could not immediately confirm the reports.

Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman and discovered a connection between her and Shiraishi.

According to Jiji Press, police found the two heads inside a cool box at the entrance of the apartment on Monday before making the grisly discovery of the other bodies inside on Tuesday.