Sania parties with Pak celebs to celebrate Malik's starring role in whitewash

LAHORE: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza enjoyed a party with Azhar Mehmood, Atif Aslam and of course her husband with tea, lassi and parathas to celebrate Malik's starring role in Pakistan's whitewash in the T20I series over Sri Lanka. Of course, One should never let go such pleasant moments of life without celebration as opportunity seldom knocks twice.

Shoaib Malik played a stellar role in Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in the T20 International series. The former captain smashed 102 runs from the three matches and finished as the man-of-the-series.

In her latest tweet, Sania's pleasure can be witnessed as she is standing with Shoaib Malik, Atif Aslam and Azhar Mehmood.

“The last ones standing after Qeema, parathas, lassi, tea and god knows what else at 5 am,” read her caption.

And a commanding performance like that called for a special celebration with the wife and friends. Malik is married to star India tennis player Sania Mirza and the group celebrated with keema parathas, lassi and chai (tea).

Professional sports stars follow strict diets but a few treat themselves to their favourite food once in a while. And for Malik, it was a well-deserved party after Pakistan bounced back from the Test series defeat to win the five-match ODI and three-match T20I series.