Mon October 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 31, 2017

Bilawal says PPP will not accept any undemocratic political system

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that his party will not accept technocrat government in the country, adding that he doesn’t see any such political set-up in prevailing circumstances.

In an interview, the PPP chairman alleged ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for damaging the essence of democracy, saying that he unnecessarily took some certain controversial steps during his tenure that have harmed the smoothly going democratic system in the country. He added that PML-N is not missing any opportunity to provoke it by misleading the nation.

While stating his party stance, Bilawa said; "PPP cannot support unconstitutional steps. We have always struggled for the democracy being pro-people.  Our founding principle is that people are the main source of power."

He said to follow the footprints of his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto to stand by democracy.

