Chinese keen to invest in KP automobile, tourism and infrastructure sectors

PESHAWAR: Two Chinese investors Monday met business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA and expressed keen interest for investment in automobile, tourism and infrastructure sectors of the province.

The investors are a part of eight-member Chinese delegation, currently on visit of Pakistan, have arrived from Sychuan province of the Peoples’ Republic of China.

Those who interact with the Chinese delegation included Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Rasheed Paracha, former vice president, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, president, Tribal Area Chamber of Commerce (TACCI), Mohammad Shoaib, Mohmand Chamber of Commerce, Qaiser Khan and others.

The Chinese investors are carrying research on investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan and after conducting survey they will prepare a formal report, which will be followed by signing of agreements with different Pakistani companies.

A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) also held meeting with the Chinese investors and assured the provision of all kinds of facilitation under the framework of the industrial policy of the province.

However, they stressed for the sharing of the profile of the company with BOIT.

Meanwhile, on the invitation of the Chinese investors, a delegation of the local investors headed by former vice president FPCCI, Mohammad Adnan Adeel, will visit China next month.

During the visit, investment agreements of over Rs. one billion will be signed between the investors of China and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.