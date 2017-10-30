'Padman' surpasses '2.0' forcing second delay

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's new film 'Padman' with its release has surpassed promotion of his mega budget film '2.0'.

The upcoming project '2.0' being India's first 3D film has the highest budget target and will be screening Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth together for the first time.

The film worth $4.5 million is being produced in sequence to 2010 film 'Enthiran' also featuring Rajnikanth.

The film was initiated to release this year but with another expected blockbuster 'Padman' the other's release was set on delay for January 25 next year.

The delayed release on recent has been further postponed and is said to release April 13, 2018.

According to the filmmakers, the impending work on visual effects is one reason for the consecutive two delays, while the Indian media speculates Akshay Kumar being the reason.

The Indian media reveals that Akshay Khanna with spouse Twinkle Khanna will be holding promotions for their production house film 'Padman' on January 26 next year, with Akshay himself featuring in the film.

The reports presume that the two different releases altogether will affect his homegrown production at the box office, leading to decision that 2.0 will seem better off postponed.

The 'Padman' star yesterday released the first poster to his movie 'Padman', with addition to a tweet that the movie will kickoff release on January 26, 2018.