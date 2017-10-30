Minus-Nawaz formula unacceptable, decides PML-N huddle in London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will not accept the minus-one formula and unconstitutional steps as it was agreed in its high-level meeting held here on Monday.

The meeting, presided over by former prime minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif , was attended by prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, finance minister Ishaq Dar, chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and other important leaders.

Talking with media after the meeting, Premier Abbasi said that the news about any rift in the party was just a rumour.

He also said that PML-N president Nawaz Sharif would appear before the National Accountability court in the next hearing.

When asked about his meeting with Nawaz Sharif, he told that it was a personal meeting for which he had taken a one-day off from his office and would be returning home on Monday night.

Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion said that Nawaz Sharif is the head of the party and all matters would be decided after consulting him.

To a question, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi described his visit and the meeting with the former prime minister as “private and in his personal capacity” and said he had taken a one-day leave from the government as prime minister and would be returning to Pakistan on Monday night.

To a query about the ceasing of PIA’s flight to New York, the prime minister said it should have been done three years back.

He rejected any possible linkage of Air Blue in that decision and said the Air Blue had no plan to start a flight for USA.