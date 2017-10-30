Spiders and cobwebs take over White House ahead of Halloween

As Halloween celebrations take full swing, the White House has seen a spooky makeover. Giant spiders and cobwebs have taken over the exterior of the White House which now resembles a haunted spooky mansion like that in a haunted movie.

The decorations were put up before First Lady’s Halloween trick-or-treat event. Melania Trump is reported to be hosting a Halloween party for schoolchildren from 20 schools of Virginia, Maryland and Columbia and which will also be attended by community organisations and military families.

A statement from the First Lady's office said, “Trick-or-treaters will enjoy seeing the South Portico decorated in spider webs, creating a festive look and feel.”

It was also mentioned that the place will fill up with fog, bats, pumpkins and spooky lights to relieve the spirit of Halloween.

“The president and first lady will hand out cookies created by the White House Pastry Kitchen, as well as Presidential M&M's and other candies.”