Pakistan’s DGMO lambasts Indian counterpart for targeting civilians on LoC

ISLAMABAD: Director General Military Operations Pakistan lambasted his Indian counterpart for targeting "innocent civilians" near the Line of Control (LoC).

During the call initiated by Islamabad on a hotline, Pakistan´s director-general of military operations Major-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said, "Indian troops are deliberately targeting innocent civilians including children... such deliberate actions are of serious concern and a violation of the 2003 agreement."

India responded with a volley of its own accusations, saying Pakistan continues to send militants across the LoC to target Indian troops and places civilians near its military installations to aid insurgents.

On allegation of targeting of civilians by Pakistan Army, DGMO Pakistan army clarified that Pakistan considers people living across LOC as our brethren and Pakistan Army as a professional force has never done this.

The neighbours regularly exchange fire across the border despite signing a ceasefire in 2003.

Islamabad says it only provides diplomatic support to the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.