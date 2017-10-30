Mon October 30, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 30, 2017

Masakadza falls as WIndies make inroads

Masakadza falls as WIndies make inroads

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza fell for 147 as the West Indies made inroads into the Zimbabwe batting lineup on the second morning of the second Test at Queens Sports Club on Monday.

Although Masakadza and Sikandar Raza gave Zimbabwe a positive start to the day, extending their partnership for the fifth wicket to 90, Masakadza´s dismissal sparked a brief collapse before the hosts reached lunch on 296 for seven.

Masakadza´s fifth Test century had dominated a rain-hit opening day on which Zimbabwe scored 169 for four, with Peter Moor contributing 52.

The opener resumed his innings on 101 on the second morning, and with Sikandar Raza providing solid support the pair added 77 over the first 21 overs of the day before Masakadza top-edged a delivery from legspinner Devendra Bishoo and was caught by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

Malcolm Waller was bowled by Kraigg Brathwaite in the next over, before Bishoo bowled Regis Chakabva as Zimbabwe fell from 246 for four to 267 for seven.

However Sikandar Raza was unperturbed at the other end, pushing his score along to 68 not out by the time that lunch was taken.

The West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0.

